Horse clinics for suicide awareness

(From left) Meg Rowe, Jarrod Hughes, Henry Hughes and Grace Hughes with several of the 4BP horses including champion footballer Cyril Rioli’s own brown and white horse (back left.) PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Meg Rowe, Jarrod Hughes, Henry Hughes and Grace Hughes with several of the 4BP horses including champion footballer Cyril Rioli’s own brown and white horse (back left.) PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

4BP Horses are going to start a new round of suicide awareness clinics in Aboriginal communities following a great start to their program in the last several months.

The free clinics, which are similar to the normal horse training sessions 4BP run, focus more on individuals bonding with their horse, the other people that attend, and being part of something more therapeutic than the usual training session.

The clinics began after former Hillite and 4BP’s Jarrod Hughes heard about high rates of suicide in the region, particularly in Indigenous communities, deciding to do something to change it.

