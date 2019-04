Cosies for High Tea

Shorty O’Neil Village’s (back row, from left) Dianna Herring, Lorna Medlin and Helen Williams with (front) Shirley Williams, Lyn Hastwell, Judith Prenzel and Elaine McCully and their tea cosies in the background. The ladies also wanted to mention Marie Milne, Michelle Stephens, Veronica Couch and Dot Henderson who weren’t there but helped make the cosies. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Shorty O’Neil Village’s (back row, from left) Dianna Herring, Lorna Medlin and Helen Williams with (front) Shirley Williams, Lyn Hastwell, Judith Prenzel and Elaine McCully and their tea cosies in the background. The ladies also wanted to mention Marie Milne, Michelle Stephens, Veronica Couch and Dot Henderson who weren’t there but helped make the cosies. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Tea cosies made by the ladies at Shorty O’Neil Village have been generously donated to an upcoming high-tea being hosted by the local Country Women’s Association.

The Heritage Week event will comprise a fashion show of local wedding, bridesmaid and flower girls’ dresses from over the years, along with tea, scones, cakes and sandwiches.

There will also be entertainment and raffles as well as information about some of the historical dresses on display.

