Crossing streams

Headspace’s Marnie Fairholm with Far West Health’s Jo Lenton getting ready for their “Pee for $50” campaign. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Headspace’s Marnie Fairholm with Far West Health’s Jo Lenton getting ready for their “Pee for $50” campaign. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Headspace Broken Hill and the Clinic 9 BH Sexual Health Clinic have joined forces to promote a “Pee for $50” competition as part of NSW Youth Week.

It is a way of encouraging youngsters to get tested for Sexually Transmitted Infections.

Jo Lenton, Sexual Health Clinical Nurse Consultant with Far West LHD, said discussing it can be awkward but it’s important.

