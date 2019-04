“Inspiring performer” hosts workshops

Broken Hill Civic Orchestra’s members around their new piano. PICTURE: Supplied Broken Hill Civic Orchestra’s members around their new piano. PICTURE: Supplied

From Friday to Sunday, a highly respected and inspiring performer, teacher and composer, Mark Walton, will be in Broken Hill to conduct orchestral workshops with the Broken Hill Civic Orchestra.

Anyone who plays an orchestral instrument is invited to join in.

Mr Walton will bring with him an enthusiastic group of 25 amateur musicians from around NSW.

