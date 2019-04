New RSL banner for ANZAC service

By Emily McInerney

Two local Army veterans have helped to design a new banner that will be used in this month’s ANZAC Day Service.

Sergeant Reg Garrard of the Royal Regiment of Australian Artillery and Private Nick Brown of the Royal Army Ordinance Corps took on the task for the RSL.

“Nick and I have served in the Army, we’re both Broken Hill born and bred,” Reg said.

