Testing for dust disease

The Lung Bus will be making its way to Broken Hill next month. PICTURE: Supplied The Lung Bus will be making its way to Broken Hill next month. PICTURE: Supplied

The Lung Bus will be in the city next month to provide health assessments on workers at risk of developing a workplace dust disease.

The Insurance and Care NSW (icare) Mobile Lung Screen will be here on May 13 and 14 to provide specialised lung health assessments to current and retired workers who are at risk of developing a workplace dust disease, such as mesothelioma or silicosis.

“Our Lung Bus may look like any other semi-trailer, but on board is a medical screening team that includes an experienced general practitioner who can provide a full lung screen health assessment, a radiographer that performs the chest x-rays and a certified respiratory scientist who performs the lung function tests,” icare interim General Manager Christine Callaghan said.

Please log in to read the whole article.