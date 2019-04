Wilcannia kids join Celtic

The Celtic Under 12s team that played in the trial game on the weekend now boasts a heavy Wilcannia contingent. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Some young soccer players in Wilcannia are set to join the local competition after the Celtic United club offered them an spot in their Under 12s.

David Deacon, President of the club, was impressed with the kids’ skills during recent training clinics run by former Socceroo Gerry Gomez.

“During that clinic, there were a number of kids identified as having some talent but with nowhere to go,” he said.

