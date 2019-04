Gunslinger Grossi goes back-to-back

Ben ‘Henry Sharps’ Grossi in action at the Australian Single-Action Shooting Championships last week. PICTURE: Still Memories Ben ‘Henry Sharps’ Grossi in action at the Australian Single-Action Shooting Championships last week. PICTURE: Still Memories

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s Ben Grossi has further established himself as one of Australia’s best single-action shooters with a fifth Australian championship win last weekend in Victoria.

Defending champion Grossi once again held off the competition to be crowned the overall winner for 2019. This was his first time going back-to-back at the national championships and his fifth win in his career having taken the title in 2004, 2014 and 2016.

Grossi’s success on the national stage last year had him crowned Broken Hill’s 2018 Sportsperson of the Year ahead of other finalists Kalyce Pressler (swimming) and Jenny Stephenson (golf).

