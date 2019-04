Fishing racket smashed

NSW Fisheries Officers with some of the Golden Perch stolen from the Darling River, and a boat, trailer and gill nets seized from a property by Pomona near Wentworth. PICTURE: NSW DPI

By Craig Brealey

An illegal fishing enterprise on the Darling River has been busted and a man charged with stealing and selling 12 tonnes of Golden Perch worth about $200,000.

According to the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the fish was sold to businesses in Victoria and some was destined for a wholesaler in Melbourne.

Some of it was taken from the Darling after the mass fish kills near Menindee, the NSW DPI Fisheries said yesterday.

