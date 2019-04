Trees in the pipeline

The trees knocked down for the pipleline will be replaced two for one. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The trees knocked down for the pipleline will be replaced two for one. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Callum Marshall

With Murray River water now making its way into local homes from the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline, WaterNSW said preliminary work was underway to replace the trees destroyed in the pipeline’s construction.

“A local firm has been contracted to implement a five-year project to replace the trees affected by the pipeline,” said the WaterNSW spokesman, Tony Webber.

“For every tree that’s been removed, two trees will be replaced.”

