Can’t hide fish kill

Fish rotting in the Darling River in January. Fish rotting in the Darling River in January.

By Craig Brealey

Nearly two thirds of the nation knows about the mass fish deaths at Menindee and about half think the management of the river system is bad, a new survey has found.

People’s opinion of the the state of the Murray-Darling system had fallen well away in the past year, due in no small part to the catastrophe on the lower Darling in December and January, according to the figures released this week.

Last year The Australia Institute conducted a national survey of 1,557 people. Its second survey, of 1,532 people, was held between February and March this year.

