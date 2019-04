Volunteers help dogs in Myanmar

PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Emma Perry and Tarny Hoysted recently returned from a volunteer trip to Mandalay in Myanmar (Burma) where they helped hundreds of dogs in need.

Tarny, a qualified veterinary nurse, and Emma, an Animal Behaviour Assessor, took part in an initiative called “Go Pawesome”.

Tarny was part of team one which sterilised 285 female dogs in just six days and gave them other much-needed veterinary care.

