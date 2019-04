Exhibition open

James Price with his "800 Souls" show that opened last night. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Melbourne artist James Price last night opened his exhibition of more than 800 faces from Broken Hill’s history at the old Broken Hill Housewives Association building.

“Over 800 Souls” adorns the interior of the building in Bromide Street and celebrates the lives of those that made the city home throughout its tumultuous history.

“Eighteen months ago the Regional Art Gallery put out the call for artists, through a grant CreateNSW, to pitch projects that could only happen in Broken Hill,” James said.

