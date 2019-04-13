Kick start for Bulldog pups

Steven Lihou (left) and Brendan Pascoe with junior members of the North Football Club, some sporting this year’s new guernseys, all ready for the 2019 season. Steven Lihou (left) and Brendan Pascoe with junior members of the North Football Club, some sporting this year’s new guernseys, all ready for the 2019 season.

The North Football Club welcomes back Steven “Lips” Lihou as the U/11 Auskick coach and U/13s and U/15s coordinator for 2019.

Also coming on board this year are Brendan “Pacca” Pascoe who will coordinate the U/7s, 9s and 11s. Both gentlemen are looking forward to the season kick off for all grades which will commence on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 (the first Friday and Saturday back at school after the holidays).

The young Northies are always looking for old and new players, male and female, to come and join them for a kick. Training for all grades is held each Monday afternoon at 4:30pm at the Jubilee Oval in Silver Street.

Please log in to read the whole article.