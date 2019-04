South on cloud nine

South coach Drew Mashford and captain Marc Purcell with the Broken Hill Community Credit Union Lightning Cup. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South coach Drew Mashford and captain Marc Purcell with the Broken Hill Community Credit Union Lightning Cup. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South claimed their ninth consecutive men’s Credit Union Lightning Cup on Saturday but not before a scare by a rejuvenated West and an ugly halftime brawl at the Jubilee Oval.

The men’s final saw the Roos take on West after both sides had won their semi-finals earlier in the afternoon against North and Central, respectively, and it was the Robins who had the best of the first half.

A new-look West midfield controlled the centre-clearances with Jayden White and former South premiership skipper Michael Westley winning a lot of the ball. Fellow new recruit Cohen Turner provided a strong option inside West’s forward fifty while promising junior Brock Ellis looked dangerous whenever he went near the ball.

