Miners’ Reunion added to Heritage Festival

Two local miners from days past, believed to be Bill Watts and Cecil Beard. PICTURE: Supplied Two local miners from days past, believed to be Bill Watts and Cecil Beard. PICTURE: Supplied

A reunion dinner for past and present miners and unionists will be a key addition to the city’s upcoming Heritage Festival.

The Broken Hill Heritage Festival features a different theme each year to celebrate the reasons the city earned the honour of a Heritage Listing.

This year’s theme is “Mining Our Own Business” and focuses on the intrinsic link between mining and unionism, and the impact both have had in shaping our famous city.

