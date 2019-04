West women are winners

West’s women’s side celebrate after winning the Lightning Cup on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s women’s side celebrate after winning the Lightning Cup on Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

West’s long wait for success in the women’s competition came to an end on Saturday as they took out the Lightning Cup in a fiery and hard-fought final.

The Robins and Roos progressed to the final by defeating Central and North, respectively ,in the preliminary games during the morning and both sides were easily the form sides of the day.

Each side contained a number of quality players which made for an entertaining and overall quite even matchup.

