Fun in Sturt Park for NSW Youth Week

(Front, from left) Mission Australia’s Cameron Leiper, YMCA’s Dionne Devlin, City Council’s Anne Andrews and (back) Mission Australia’s Teresa Marks, Ali Lloyd and Karen Reinhardt. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (Front, from left) Mission Australia’s Cameron Leiper, YMCA’s Dionne Devlin, City Council’s Anne Andrews and (back) Mission Australia’s Teresa Marks, Ali Lloyd and Karen Reinhardt. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Mission Australia and local services will host a fun day in Sturt Park tomorrow for NSW Youth Week and Youth Homelessness Matters Day.

Services joining in include Uniting, Headspace, Life Without Barriers, Joblink Plus, Warra-Warra Legal Service, Far West Community Legal Service, Broken Hill Staying Home Leaving Violence, Compass Housing, Catholic Care and Maari Ma.

Between 11am and 3pm, families with children of all ages are welcome to attend and enjoy a free barbecue, live music and activities such as laser tag and craft.

Please log in to read the whole article.