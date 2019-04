Generosity puts Scouts back on top

Scouts and parents sort just some of the bottles donated on the weekend. PICTURE: Supplied Scouts and parents sort just some of the bottles donated on the weekend. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

The Third Broken Hill Sea Scouts are overjoyed with the city’s response to a bottle-drive on the weekend.

The Scouts held the drive after five bales of cans and bottles they were saving to sell were stolen at the start of the month.

“We made $1559 from collecting and sorting 15,363 cans, plastics and glass and a couple of batteries,” said Scout spokeswoman, Sophie Angell, yesterday.

