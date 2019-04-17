Scrap the Plan, says Palmer’s man

Petrus Van Der Steen, the United Australia Party's candidate for Parkes in the upcoming federal election, in the city yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By By Myles Burt

The United Australia Party’s candidate for Parkes, Petrus Van Der Steen, is in the Far West to hear from locals, especially about the river.

Mr Van Der Steen said his party wanted to scrap the Murray-Darling Basin Plan and start again with “one big body” instead of “bickering with each other”.

“We do want to abolish the plan because what I got out of talking to locals here and looking at the SA Royal Commission report is that the federal water minister at the time basically turned the tap off,” Mr Van Der Steen told the BDT yesterday.

