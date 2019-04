Bev and Greg turn to GoFundMe for support

By By Emily McInerney

A GoFundMe page has been developed for a local couple, Beverley Donnelly and Greg Warner, who have come upon some hard times.

Tammy Hill said the trouble stated when her stepfather had an accident about 18 months ago.

“He had an accident with his hip. He had been working on the mines for a long time,” said Tammy. “It was then discovered Greg had multiple myeloma.

