WLLS Welcomes New Reps

Western Local Land Services board members on a tour of the dog fence recently. PICTURE: Supplied Western Local Land Services board members on a tour of the dog fence recently. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

The Western Local Land Services board has welcomed Rebecca Bunyan and Felicity McLeod as new representatives.

The Board is made up of eight members plus a chairman, each of whom come from all over the Western region from a range of backgrounds.

The two new members are taking over from the positions vacated by Justin McClure, from Tilpa, and Marie Russell, from Cobar, who had come to the end of their terms.

