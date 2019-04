Power duo

Rider Max Howse and Passenger Riley Common are off to the Junior National Sidecar Championship in Queensland this weekend. PICTURE: Alison Howse

By Myles Burt

The team of Max Howse and Riley Common will be racing in the Junior National Sidecar Championships this weekend in Ayr, Queensland.

On Saturday night they’ll compete in the O’Brian Cup at Pioneer Park as a lead-up to the championship on Sunday night where the boys will contest five heats to score points to qualify for the final.

Alison Howse, the mother of Max, said that even though it was difficult for the boys to practice, being the only junior sidecar team in Broken Hill, they have been running through their check list and training on the local track in preparation.

