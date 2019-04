Roos are still the yardstick

South’s Tyler McKenzie runs across halfback last weekend. McKenzie enjoyed a breakout 2018 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South’s Tyler McKenzie runs across halfback last weekend. McKenzie enjoyed a breakout 2018 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

They may have a new coach but South will still be the team to beat in the upcoming season after their dominant 2018 saw them go undefeated in the League competition.

The Roos won 16 out of 16 League games last season, including a hard-fought grand final against North by 14 points. Star South forward Cody Schorn won the Stan Brooks Medal for best on ground in the grand final for his five goals.

South have not been beaten in League football since round six in 2017 and have lost just six games in five seasons. They’ve also made every League grand final since 2009 in what has been a decade of domination not seen since the Central team of the early-to-mid 1980’s.

