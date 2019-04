Testing year in store for Pies

Jason Masclet, shown in action last season, has been named as Central captain for the 2019 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jason Masclet, shown in action last season, has been named as Central captain for the 2019 season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

In a year that promised so much, 2018 ended in a heavy loss to North in the preliminary final but things could get tougher for the Magpies in 2019.

Their 2018 League season started well but failed to gather any real momentum. All four of Central’s wins came against a struggling West and the Pies were never really able to gain ground on either South or North.

The club’s big highlight from 2018 was the Central women’s side upsetting South in the grand final to win their fifth women’s premiership.

