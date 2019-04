Art prize to open Festival

Councillor Maureen Clark with a Howard Steer painting of one of Broken Hill’s union strikes. This work, and more, features in the “Silver Dreams and Red Dust” exhibition that opens tonight as part of the city’s Heritage Festival. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Councillor Maureen Clark with a Howard Steer painting of one of Broken Hill’s union strikes. This work, and more, features in the “Silver Dreams and Red Dust” exhibition that opens tonight as part of the city’s Heritage Festival. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

An exhibition of art works depicting the colourful history of mining in the city opens tonight.

“Silver Dreams and Red Dust” features works from local artists and others from across the nation.

It is being held at the Willyama Visual Arts Centre in Bromide Street as part of the opening night of the city’s Heritage Festival.

Please log in to read the whole article.