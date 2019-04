Honour for local son

The Airport Road will soon be named Pro Hart Way, after the recognisable artist himself. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt The Airport Road will soon be named Pro Hart Way, after the recognisable artist himself. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily McInerney

Council, last night, unanimously voted to support renaming the Airport Road; “Pro Hart Way”.

Councillors were asked to endorse a report supporting renaming Airport Road “Pro Hart Way”.

Now a formal application will be submitted to the NSW Geographical Names Board to see the process started.

Please log in to read the whole article.