Ready to launch

(From left) Thomas (14), Sam (7) and Josh Collins (11) testing out the new play equipment at Patton Park. The brothers from Port Macquarie are visiting Broken Hill to celebrate their grandfather, Bill Collins’, 80th birthday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Thomas (14), Sam (7) and Josh Collins (11) testing out the new play equipment at Patton Park. The brothers from Port Macquarie are visiting Broken Hill to celebrate their grandfather, Bill Collins’, 80th birthday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The shiny, new Patton Street Park is now open after four months of redevelopment.

Mayor Darriea Turley said an official opening will be held but Patton Park was up and running.

“We still have a few minor things to work on before we hold an official event to re-launch the park, but all major construction is complete, and people are more than welcome to enjoy the great new facilities,” she said.

