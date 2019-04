Family featured on dollar note

Helen Bates with a picture of her family welcoming the RFDS to The Veldt Station. The photo is being featured on the new $20 note.

By Myles Burt

A local family reunion today will be extra special after they featured in a picture on the new $20 note.

Helen Bates (nee Barlow) lived at The Veldt Station, 170km north of Broken Hill, as a girl, and said the picture showed her family welcoming the Flying Doctor in 1948.

It was identified by RFDS South Eastern Sector president, Ruth Sandow, at an RFDS meeting in Tasmania. Committee members were under the assumption it had been taken in the Northern Territory.

