Robins on the rise

Michael Westley, shown in action last Saturday, has returned to his junior club following a lengthy stint with South and in Sunraysia last season. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell Michael Westley, shown in action last Saturday, has returned to his junior club following a lengthy stint with South and in Sunraysia last season. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell

By Tyler Hannigan

New coaches, new players and better effort could see the West Robins finally be a legit challenger in 2019 but there’s still a long way to go.

Having not made a League grand final since 2007, and not won the premiership since 1990, West have given themselves the best chance to rectify both after an aggressive off season.

The Robins appointed former North coaches David Ruddock and Chris Jones to lead the side in 2019 and with that, have attracted a number of players back to the club as well as new players.

