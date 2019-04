Bulldogs rely on experience

Jayden Kelly won his sixth Lionel Johnston Medal in 2018 and will again be vital to North’s 2019 chances. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jayden Kelly won his sixth Lionel Johnston Medal in 2018 and will again be vital to North’s 2019 chances. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

After coming so close to claiming the 2018 premiership, North will look to go one better this season as a current champion takes the coaching reins for the first time.

Two-time Lionel Johnston medalist and multiple Bulldogs premiership skipper Codie Howard was appointed North’s playing-coach for the 2019 season. Howard is North’s first playing-coach since Brendan Price in the late 90’s.

He replaces Robert Hickey who took North to the 2018 grand final where they went down by just 14 points. North also fell to South in the reserves decider despite finishing as minor premiers while their women’s and under 18s sides were defeated in the prelim finals.

