Plan must improve

Labor candidate for Parkes, Jack Ayoub, in Menindee yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Labor candidate for Parkes, Jack Ayoub, in Menindee yesterday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Labor candidate for Parkes, Jack Ayoub, was in Menindee yesterday to meet the locals and outline his party’s stance on water issues.

Mismanagement of the river system had to be properly addressed, he said, along with updating the Murray-Darling Basin Plan’s science, moving the MDBA’s anti-corruption body to a third party and using better technology to monitor water being pumped from the rivers.

“The whole point of my tour out here was to listen, and we’ve been doing that,” said Mr Ayoub.

