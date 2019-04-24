John Carney’s 50th parade

By Myles Burt

RSL parade organiser John Carney will be running his 50th parade after being gifted the role back in 1969.

Mr Carney joined the RSL back in 1967 when he was 18, being the son of a returned serviceman, and helped out with the RSL Dawn Service breakfast.

“Before that I was involved in the RSL ever since I was born,” Mr Carney said.

