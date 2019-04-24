So far from home

Men of the 10th Battalion with their kangaroo mascot in Egypt. Men of the 10th Battalion with their kangaroo mascot in Egypt.

By Paul Armstrong

For Broken Hill soldiers going to war, the pyramids of Egypt must have been an amazing sight.

Most of these young men would never have left home before and would only have seen Adelaide in their travels leading up to World War One.

They were assigned to the 10th Battalion and at their camp at Mena over which the ancient pyramids towered they had something that would have meant so much to them for it was a reminder of home.

