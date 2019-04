Tolarno backs Jack

Labor candidate for Parkes Jack Ayoub (left) with Tolarno Station's Rob McBride by Lake Menindee last week. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Tolarno Station’s Rob McBride has thrown his and the station’s support behind the Labor candidate for Parkes in the upcoming federal election.

The water activist, a key regional figure campaigning for better protection of the Murray Darling river system, met with Labor’s candidate Jack Ayoub last week; highlighting the state of the river and Menindee Lakes.

Mr McBride, who supported the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) candidate, now MP, Roy Butler during the recent state election, called on locals and people across the basin system to bring forth change in the federal electorate.

