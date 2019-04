WWI soldier identified a century later

By Megan Neil

The family of a World War I soldier had started to lose hope he would be able to be identified a century after the battle of Fromelles.

The Australian soldiers came under “the barrage of our own guns” after ending up too far behind the German trenches at Fromelles.

It was 7.30pm on July 19, 1916; the last time Private Albert Beck saw Private Leslie Clark Dunn.

