Gallipoli Memorial Fellowship winners

PICTURE: Supplied

The Broken Hill and District Hearing Resource Centre, Georgina Seward and music teacher Brian Wood are the recipients of this year’s Gallipoli Memorial Fellowship Awards.

The awards are chosen by the Broken Hill Gallipoli Memorial Foundation and the aim is to give financial support to enable citizens of the Broken Hill district, from all walks of life, to undertake a study or an investigative project of a kind not fully available in this city.

There are no prescribed qualifications, academic or otherwise, for the award of a Gallipoli Foundation Fellowship.

