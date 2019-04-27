Silver Dreams and Red Dust

Competition judge Tara Callaghan and past Rotary president Peter Lean stand either side of the winning entry, “Sunset Over The Hill - Block 10” by Jan Bergman. PICTURE: Annette Northey Competition judge Tara Callaghan and past Rotary president Peter Lean stand either side of the winning entry, “Sunset Over The Hill - Block 10” by Jan Bergman. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Jan Bergman has taken out first prize in the Rotary Broken Hill “Silver Dreams and Red Dust” art competition. The winners were announced at the official opening of the exhibition on Thursday, April 18, with generous prizes of $800, $400, and $200 up for grabs.

The “Silver Dreams and Red Dust” art exhibition and competition, established to celebrate the Heritage Festival, was officially opened by Mayor Darriea Turley at the Willyama Visual Arts Society premises in Bromide Street.

In her opening address, Ms Turley gave thanks to Maureen Clark for her hard work in organising the competition and exhibition, and acknowledged the role of BHP, miners, and unions, which is what the Heritage Festival is about.

