John Reid Heritage Awards

Broken Hill’s Heritage Advisor Paul Davies will lead locals and visitors alike on a tour of Argent Street today at 2pm. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Broken Hill’s Heritage Advisor Paul Davies will lead locals and visitors alike on a tour of Argent Street today at 2pm. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Those who have contributed to the preservation of our city’s heritage will be honoured at the annual John Reid Heritage Awards today.

The awards will be held at the Broken Hill City Library from 10am as part of the Heritage Week celebrations.

The event will begin with a presentation titled ‘What is the heritage of Broken Hill?’ by Broken Hill’s Heritage Advisor, Paul Davies.

