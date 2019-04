Going Green

Honorary President of Broken Hill Landcare, Simon Molesworth QC, at the Regeneration Reserve on the airport road. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Honorary President of Broken Hill Landcare, Simon Molesworth QC, at the Regeneration Reserve on the airport road. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill Landcare is about to start up a new greening initiative for the city, much like the one between 1936 and 1958 that established the city’s famous regeneration belt.

The original belt, which was orchestrated by local botanist Albert Morris, was created to protect the city from raging dust storms and funded by the Zinc Corporation.

The ambitious project was a huge environmental boon for Broken Hill and saw the community and mining companies come together to deliver one of the first ecological regeneration projects in the world.

