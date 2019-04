Oxide St set to be resealed

Crews working to asphalt Oxide Street as part of the $1.1m upgrade. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The $1.1m resealing of Oxide Street is set to be completed by the end of the week.

In May last year, City Council announced they would spend more than $9.2 million on capital works in the coming financial year.

Key projects were the Revitalisation of Patton Park, the Footpath Renewal, Smart Lighting and CCTV in Patton Park and Sturt Park, and the Oxide Street Road Reconstruction, from Crystal to Wolfram atreets.

