Aussie title for Silver City’s Kalyce Pressler

The Silver City Swim Club’s National Age representatives Kalyce Pressler (right), with her medals, and Lydia-Hinton Neal. PICTURE: Supplied The Silver City Swim Club’s National Age representatives Kalyce Pressler (right), with her medals, and Lydia-Hinton Neal. PICTURE: Supplied

By Hayden Lewis

It’s been another highly successful year in the pool for Broken Hill’s own Silver City Swim Club, culminating in club captain, Kalyce Pressler, winning gold and silver at the National Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide.

The yearly competition pits Australia’s top age groupers against one another across a range of events, with qualification spots up for grabs in the Junior World Championships.

2019’s Age Nationals was the capstone competition for some of Silver City’s elite cohort, Kalyce and Lydia Hinton-Neal, who had a stellar lead up to the event posting excellent times the week prior at the Combined High Schools competition in Sydney.

