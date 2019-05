Old Barrier Miner found in tree

Kay Purtill with a Barrier Miner from 1971 that had been stuck in a tree for 40 years. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Kay Purtill with a Barrier Miner from 1971 that had been stuck in a tree for 40 years. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily McInerney

You never know where your newspaper will lob, as Kay Purtill found out after having trees removed from the front of her house in Mercury Street.

Mrs Purtill said that when the trees came down eight years ago, out came an edition of the Barrier Miner dated January 20, 1971.

“I had two pencil pine trees in my front yard and I got them chopped down,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.