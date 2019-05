Butler vows to avoid budget cuts

By Callum Marshall

Local state MP Roy Butler has vowed to fight “tooth and nail” to prevent spending cuts in the electorate after it was revealed the NSW Government’s budget surplus was much lower than previously stated.

Before the election the government forecast an estimated a $4.3 billion surplus over the next four years.

But a large drop in GST revenue has put it down to $2 billion.

