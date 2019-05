Midwives celebrate

Registered Midwife Bree Borlace with Tayla Frizell and her daughter Jarrah Barker who was born on April 23. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Registered Midwife Bree Borlace with Tayla Frizell and her daughter Jarrah Barker who was born on April 23. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Tomorrow the Broken Hill Maternity Unit will celebrate International Midwives Day with a team-building workshop - and cake.

Midwives, women, girls, partners and supporters of midwives and midwifery will come together to celebrate International Day of the Midwife which is held on May 5 each year.

However, local midwives will celebrate the day early to coincide with a workshop designed to welcome new staff and help redefine the Unit’s goals for the next year.

Please log in to read the whole article.