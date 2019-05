Threading funds for Silverlea

Silver City Quilters’ Claire Bright and Lyn Campigli with the handmade quilts made to help Silverlea. The raffle will be drawn this month. PICTURE: Myles Burt Silver City Quilters’ Claire Bright and Lyn Campigli with the handmade quilts made to help Silverlea. The raffle will be drawn this month. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Silver City Quilters have used their skills to help Silverlea after hearing about their funding cuts.

The group is raffling two handmade quilts with all the money going to Silverlea.

Silverlea’s government funding has been cut by the NSW Government and no help has come from the Federal Government to replace it.

Please log in to read the whole article.