Rotary clubs merge

President of the Broken Hill Rotary Club, Bruce James, with president of the South Broken Hill Rotary Club, Brian Slater. PICTURE: Emily McInerney President of the Broken Hill Rotary Club, Bruce James, with president of the South Broken Hill Rotary Club, Brian Slater. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Broken Hill Rotary Club and South Broken Hill Rotary Club are merging with the aim of attracting more members and the younger generation.

Bruce James, the president of the BH Rotary Club, and Brian Slater, president of South Rotary, said they made the decision to join last year.

“We had a discussion about the amount of workers we had in both clubs,” Mr James said.

Please log in to read the whole article.