Volunteers recognised

Some of the Kiosk Auxiliary volunteers and their family members: (Front, from left) Betty Samut, Elaine Johns, Cheryl Meuret, Charlea Kemp and Rita Butcher, with (back) Mary Beven, Meredith Farquhar, Pamela Burcher and Dennis Roach. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Some of the Kiosk Auxiliary volunteers and their family members: (Front, from left) Betty Samut, Elaine Johns, Cheryl Meuret, Charlea Kemp and Rita Butcher, with (back) Mary Beven, Meredith Farquhar, Pamela Burcher and Dennis Roach. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A special morning tea celebrating the work of volunteers for the Far West Local Health District took place at the hospital yesterday.

It was part of NSW Health Volunteers Appreciation Day which acknowledges those who generously give their time, knowledge and experience to help health services across the state.

Volunteers recognised yesterday included those in Broken Hill Hospital’s Kiosk, Dementia/Delirium & Palliative Care, those who assist the staff at the Mental Health Inpatient Unit and Carers Groups, the Patient Family Support Staff and Telecross Red Cross, amongst others.

Please log in to read the whole article.