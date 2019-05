Barrier Rangers hike to 50 years

Some Barrier Rangers, current and former, at the end of their walk to Mt Gipps this week. (From left) Majorie Raetz, Michael Raetz, Margaret Lesjak, Jeffrey Vaughan, Robert Lewin, Christine Perrers, David Merritt, Diane Monn, Geoff Spangler, Kim Browne and Swami Burns. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Some Barrier Rangers, current and former, at the end of their walk to Mt Gipps this week. (From left) Majorie Raetz, Michael Raetz, Margaret Lesjak, Jeffrey Vaughan, Robert Lewin, Christine Perrers, David Merritt, Diane Monn, Geoff Spangler, Kim Browne and Swami Burns. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Barrier Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a lot of long walks and people have come from near and far for the occasion.

The group was formed in Broken Hill in March 1969 to give everyone the chance to explore our landscape, learn more about it and appreciate its beauty.

Barrier Rangers’ Secretary, Margaret Lesjak, said the past week-and-a-half of walks had been a fabulous experience.

