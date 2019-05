Rural Aid hay rolls into town

A couple of Rural Aid trucks roll into Broken Hill with an Australia Post truck on the Adelaide Road yesterday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall A couple of Rural Aid trucks roll into Broken Hill with an Australia Post truck on the Adelaide Road yesterday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A convoy of Rural Aid trucks pulled into the city yesterday to deliver much-needed hay to drought-stricken graziers.

The hay drop followed similar ones in Scotia and Tibooburra over the last several months, with a total of 1000 large bales of hay delivered.

The money for the fodder came from Australia Post selling “Drought Relief Stamps” and more than $200,000 was raised.

